Central bank digital currencies: Future of money still a work in progress

Earlier this month, the United States Federal Reserve released a long-awaited discussion paper on the pros and cons of creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the US.

The 35-page paper disappointed those expecting a firm policy commitment. But it gave a flavour of the Fed's thinking about its ideal CBDC - one that is privacy-protected, intermediated (the private sector would facilitate the management of CBDC holdings and payments), widely transferable (between customers of different intermediaries), and identity-verified.