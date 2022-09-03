Celebrity endorsements: The prize and price of fame

Many of us will be familiar with the saying "with great power comes great responsibility", especially if one is a fan of the comic book hero, Spider-Man aka Peter Parker who did not actively seek fame or want to be a hero but was thrust with civic responsibility. The reference is in fact drawn from the adage noblesse oblige, in which one in a position of nobility, power or influence is expected to be a paragon of exemplary conduct and assume public responsibilities.

These days the adage also extends to celebrity athletes such as Joseph Schooling who found himself on the front pages this week after confessing to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the SEA Games in May.