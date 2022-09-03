Celebrity endorsements: The prize and price of fame

Unlike the movie star or the pop singer, the celebrity athlete signifies heroism, human transcendence and a love for the pure authentic game and international athletes often earn more currently from endorsing products than from competing.

David Tan For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many of us will be familiar with the saying "with great power comes great responsibility", especially if one is a fan of the comic book hero, Spider-Man aka Peter Parker who did not actively seek fame or want to be a hero but was thrust with civic responsibility. The reference is in fact drawn from the adage noblesse oblige, in which one in a position of nobility, power or influence is expected to be a paragon of exemplary conduct and assume public responsibilities.

These days the adage also extends to celebrity athletes such as Joseph Schooling who found himself on the front pages this week after confessing to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the SEA Games in May.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2022, with the headline Celebrity endorsements: The prize and price of fame. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top