Celebrating Kampung Singapura and Global Singapore

Barely 20 months ago, in December 2019 before Covid-19 surfaced, if you had told me that the most densely populated country in the world, Singapore, would have to lock up its entire 5.8 million population on a truly tiny island for almost two years, I would have said that the people would suffer great stresses and strains, with many explosions of anger and discontent.

Under normal circumstances, most Singaporeans travel overseas, especially in the region, to escape the country's tight space constraints. Without this safety valve, psychological anger and discontent should have gone up.