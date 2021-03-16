CDU stumbles as Merkel era draws to its close

It will be difficult for Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to shrug off the defeats to which it crashed in two state elections on Sunday. With only six months before German voters elect a new Bundestag, the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel recorded its worst results in the two western states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to exit polls.

State ballots are not necessarily a reliable guide to the outcome of a national vote, and the CDU will still hope to form part of whatever government emerges after the Bundestag elections.