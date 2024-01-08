CDC vouchers in the fight against inflation

The distribution of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers worth $500 each is a significant gesture to help Singaporeans to cope with daily expenses amidst inflation. The January 2024 CDC vouchers, which will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million, are a part of its move to ensure that Singaporeans know that it is keeping track of their concerns amidst the higher cost of living produced by global exigencies, including the war in Ukraine, which have increased food prices around the globe. While Singapore cannot control external events, it is imperative for the Government to do all that it can to buffer citizens from adverse circumstances.

The 2024 vouchers are not the first time that the Government has intervened in this way. Budget 2021 announced a $130million CDC Vouchers Scheme to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic and to support local businesses at HDB estates/heartland enterprises and hawkers. Budget 2022 announced three new tranches of the CDC Vouchers Scheme from 2022 to 2024 to support Singaporeans during difficult times. Hence, every Singaporean household received $300 worth of CDC vouchers in January 2023. This was part of the enhanced support under the Assurance Package to help cushion the impact of the additional GST for Singaporean households and the $1.5 billion Support Package announced in October 2022. In that spirit, it was declared that CDC vouchers would be given out in 2024 as part of Budget 2022 and Budget 2023, as well as the $1.1 billion Cost-of-Living Package in September 2023.