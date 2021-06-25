CCP at 100: Stability in China still elusive

The Chinese Communist Party is all set for a patriotic extravaganza to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1, fresh from the triumph of having eradicated extreme poverty and suppressing a coronavirus pandemic still raging in other parts of the world.

Although arrangements for the commemorations remain shrouded in secrecy, with the authorities yet to release details, Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City and other scenic sites in the capital have been closed to the public. All over the country, too, signboards have been put up ahead of next week's centenary celebrations.