Catching the wrong straws in the wind
In the turbulence of Sino-US rivalry, the challenge is not to be blown adrift and to be more discerning about apparent signs of support.
I was shopping with my mother at the dried goods market at Waterloo Street the other day when I overheard a conversation between a customer and a shop assistant.
Knowing that the shop assistant had not returned to her hometown for two years, the customer comforted her, saying: "There are vaccinated travel lanes now and you will be able to travel back home soon."
