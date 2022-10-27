Catching dreams or chasing shadows for South China Sea Code of Conduct

The Asean summits in November will be the capstone of Cambodia’s latest turn as chairman of the regional grouping. When Phnom Penh assumed the chairmanship for 2022, it set out several objectives, of which concluding a code of conduct (COC) for the South China Sea was to be the crown jewel.

Pulling it off would have been seen as redemption for Cambodia, 10 years after it earned the dubious distinction of being the first Asean chairman to fail to issue a joint communique at the end of the Asean foreign ministers’ meeting in 2012, due to disagreements over the South China Sea issue. Sealing a code of conduct this year would also have been seen as the best way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), which was signed when Cambodia was Asean chairman in 2002.