Cat in a spat: Scrapping Dr Seuss books is not cancel culture
Let's start by putting aside the bugbear that it is even possible to "cancel" children's author Dr Seuss. As national correspondent Philip Bump wrote in The Washington Post: "No one is 'cancelling' Dr Seuss. The author, himself, is dead for one thing, which is about as cancelled as a person can get."
Laying aside a multimillion-dollar publishing business, tattered copies of Dr Seuss books clutter children's bedrooms worldwide. Parents still grapple nightly with the tongue-twisters of Fox In Socks, Horton Hears A Who! or Hop On Pop, and try their best to keep their eyes open through a 20th reading of Green Eggs And Ham.