Roaring show of skill and agility

Singapore's top lion dance troupes dazzled the crowd with their acrobatic skills yesterday as they competed on the first day of the 24th Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championships.

The competition, which lasts until Saturday at Ngee Ann City's Civic Plaza, will see 14 teams face off in the Freestyle Southern Lion Dance category.

The Yi Wei Athletic Association Team A, which has won for the past two years, aims to make it a hat-trick and take home the Ngee Ann City Champion of the Champions Challenge Trophy.

Another 12 teams will compete in the Traditional Lion Dance category.

To encourage creativity, this year's competition will have a Best Props Award as well as a Best Style Award for the team whose percussion members display the most creativity.