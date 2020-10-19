Invalidate Budget 2020 grocery vouchers

News of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers being stolen and reports of vandalised letterboxes in housing estates are shocking (Budget 2020 grocery vouchers stolen from letterboxes, Oct 14).

I suggest the authorities invalidate the vouchers en masse and reissue them.

To prevent a recurrence, I suggest that cameras be installed at all letterboxes, whether in private or public housing estates.

The importance of the postal system warrants the expenditure of funds. If installing cameras leads to the arrest of those criminals who have the audacity to commit such daylight robbery in future, then it is worth every cent.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip