For Subscribers
Can you really change your personality?
Two Olympians show the possibilities but the path is far from simple
Femi was 21 years old when he was pulled over for speeding in Colindale, London; the police charged him with a cannabis offence. It was one of several brushes with the law.
But Femi changed. As Christian Jarrett writes in Be Who You Want: "Femi, or to use his full name, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua OBE, became an Olympic gold medallist and the two-time heavyweight boxing champion of the world, heralded as an impeccable role model of clean living and good manners."