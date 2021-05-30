Can you really change your personality?

Two Olympians show the possibilities but the path is far from simple

Tim Harford
Author Katy Milkman cites tennis player Andre Agassi (above) as an example of how one can change: Agassi sorted out his problems and sharpened his game enough to win more Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Femi was 21 years old when he was pulled over for speeding in Colindale, London; the police charged him with a cannabis offence. It was one of several brushes with the law.

But Femi changed. As Christian Jarrett writes in Be Who You Want: "Femi, or to use his full name, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua OBE, became an Olympic gold medallist and the two-time heavyweight boxing champion of the world, heralded as an impeccable role model of clean living and good manners."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 