Can we do more to help PMEs overcome disruption and discrimination?

The global labour market and work landscape are in a constant state of flux, brought about by changes in technology, geopolitical structures and demographics. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated these changes. Professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), especially those in their 40s to 60s, have become an increasingly vulnerable group – not only in securing a job when they are retrenched but in keeping their employment.

The National Trades Union Congress-Singapore National Employers Federation (NTUC-SNEF) PME Taskforce (PME TF), which I co-chaired, had engaged over 10,000 PMEs, employers and stakeholders since its formation in October 2020 to understand PMEs’ key concerns and needs at the workplace.