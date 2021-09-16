Can small states contribute to a rules-based order in cyberspace?

There is an old African proverb that says when elephants fight, the grass suffers.

In the context of US-China contestation, small countries - the proverbial grass - do not want to be put in a position where they have to choose sides. That the elephants are clashing most acutely in the digital domain is causing consternation, because all countries - large and small, developed and developing - are benefiting immensely from digitalisation and do not want the digital domain to be viewed as a zero-sum game.