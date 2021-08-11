Can small countries win medals at the Olympic Games?

A close-up look at the medal tallies offers hope and potential lessons for Singapore.

At the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Bahamas (389,000 population) won two gold medals - coming from Steven Gardiner (above) in the men's 400m and his team-mate Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women's 400m. There were five medal winners from coun
At the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Bahamas (389,000 population) won two gold medals - coming from Steven Gardiner (above) in the men's 400m and his team-mate Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women's 400m. There were five medal winners from countries and territories whose populations are below one million.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which played out before an audience of mostly empty seats, ended on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of the two-week event. We must thank the government and people of Japan for delivering on their promise to hold a safe and secure Games.

Singapore sent a team of 23 athletes to compete in 12 events at the 32nd Summer Olympics in Tokyo. All the athletes did their best. They deserve our gratitude for their sacrifices and best efforts. However, Team Singapore did not win any medal, prompting some Singaporeans to ask: Can small countries win medals at the Olympics?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2021, with the headline 'Can small countries win medals at the Olympic Games?'. Subscribe
Topics: 