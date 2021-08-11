Can small countries win medals at the Olympic Games?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which played out before an audience of mostly empty seats, ended on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of the two-week event. We must thank the government and people of Japan for delivering on their promise to hold a safe and secure Games.

Singapore sent a team of 23 athletes to compete in 12 events at the 32nd Summer Olympics in Tokyo. All the athletes did their best. They deserve our gratitude for their sacrifices and best efforts. However, Team Singapore did not win any medal, prompting some Singaporeans to ask: Can small countries win medals at the Olympics?