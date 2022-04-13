Can Silicon Valley still dominate global innovation?

Why nearly 300 cities now host more than 1,000 unicorns

Take an evening walk on 17th Cross Road in Bengaluru's HSR Layout district, and you bump into tech types stepping out of their start-up's office and into one of the local microbreweries.

They might work for Udaan (e-commerce), Vedantu (education technology) or another of the growing herd of private start-ups valued at US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), whose proliferation in the area has prompted locals to dub it "unicorn street". That name might be outdated, says Mr Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Bolt.Earth, a unicorn wannabe housed in the MyGate building. "Unicorn neighbourhood" would be more apt, he chuckles.

April 13, 2022

