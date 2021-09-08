For Subscribers
Can money buy happiness? Not always for kids
A growing body of research suggests that despite financial and educational advantage, adolescents from upper middle-class families face the same or higher risk of mental health problems than those from poorer families.
A recent survey by the Institute of Policy Studies found that Singaporeans with higher incomes had the lowest proportion of people who said they felt "very happy" most of the time. While the inverse relationship between income and happiness among adults has received some attention, what is rarely discussed is the impact of affluence on children and adolescents.
Traditionally, research has shown that youth raised in wealthy families have fewer behavioural problems than those from less affluent households.