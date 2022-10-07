Can Mekong stingrays tell the Chinese dam story well?

China is crafting ‘wonderful stories’ about its upstream dams in the Mekong. But the overall thrust of the narrative glosses over the more controversial aspects of dam building.

Hoang Thi Ha
Fishing boats moored in the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province, north-eastern Thailand. PHOTO: AP
Can a giant stingray in the Lower Mekong be used to craft a good narrative about Chinese upstream dams?

It can, according to an unsigned Khmer Times article in June 2022 about a 300kg stingray found in Cambodia's Stung Treng province. The article quoted Dr Zeb Hogan, an American biologist and director of the Wonders of the Mekong project, as saying that "stingrays do not like to live in polluted waters", and this "shows that China's dam construction doesn't affect the Lower Mekong's ecosystem". The project is funded by the US Agency for International Development.

