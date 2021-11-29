For Subscribers
Can Indonesia and India get the G-20 to walk the talk?
Both Asian members are positioned in the next two years to get the forum to pay more heed to the Global South's needs
Two major Asian countries - Indonesia and India - will soon have a rare back-to-back opportunity to exercise global leadership and focus attention on the pressing needs of the developing world.
Indonesia, which assumes the Group of 20 (G-20) presidency on Wednesday, has named global health, energy transition and digital transformation as its three priorities. India takes over the helm in 2023.
