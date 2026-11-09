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Can India’s data centre boom deliver jobs? One state is betting it can

Andhra Pradesh is wooing tech giants with billions in investment. Powerful political heir Nara Lokesh says the real prize is building industries and creating jobs.

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Office towers under construction in Amaravati’s ‘Quantum Valley’.

Office towers under construction in Amaravati’s “Quantum Valley”.

ST PHOTO: BHAVAN JAIPRAGAS

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Bhavan Jaipragas

The Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, home to one of the country’s most tech-forward administrations and at the heart of a feverish push into data centres and semiconductors, offers a window into India’s high-tech ambitions.

With the global artificial intelligence infrastructure boom being described as the biggest wave of capital spending in history, the question is whether India can turn its share of the investment into jobs for its young people, higher productivity and lasting economic gains.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.