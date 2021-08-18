For Subscribers
Can India become stronger than China? Yes, it can
India has the potential to become the world's biggest economy. So what is stopping it? Kishore Mahbubani examines the reasons and offers solutions. Here are edited excerpts from his K.R. Narayanan Birth Centenary lecture earlier this month.
Can India become stronger than China? What do I mean by becoming stronger? Simple: Have a bigger economy. The goal of this lecture is to explain why I believe India can have a bigger economy (indeed the biggest economy in the world) and how India can set about achieving it.
I will divide my lecture into three parts. In part one, I will explain why I am confident that India can have the largest economy in the world. In part two, I will explain the principles India can take to become No. 1.