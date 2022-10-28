Ren Zhengfei, its boss, has big plans

Can Huawei thrive despite American sanctions?

The Economist

Huawei is a case study in how effective American sanctions really are, how Chinese firms can adapt to the new world order. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Huawei once looked unstoppable. Having begun in 1987 selling phone switches from a flat in the southern city of Shenzhen, in 2012 the Chinese technology company overtook Ericsson, a Swedish rival, to become the world’s biggest maker of telecommunications gear. By 2020 its market share in the business exceeded 30 per cent, roughly as much as Ericsson and Nokia of Finland, its two main competitors, combined. The same year, it surpassed Samsung as the largest maker of smartphones. Its fast-growing software and cloud-computing businesses were beginning to compete with America’s IBM and Oracle.

The American government had other plans. Successive administrations have regarded Huawei as a national-security risk, claiming that it had deep links with the People’s Liberation Army and that its gear could be used for spying (allegations that have not been proven and that Huawei denies).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top