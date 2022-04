With more Singaporeans crossing the age threshold of 65, the need for more, and more varied, eldercare options becomes more urgent.

In just the last decade, the proportion of households where all members were 65 and above doubled from 52,200 (4.6 per cent) in 2010 to 128,200 (9.3 per cent) in 2020. Many of these folks living independently would need the support of family members or part-time caregivers as they age.