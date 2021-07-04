Can forced frugal habits as a child prepare me for harder times?

You would think that after waves of retrenchment exercises over the years, I would be used to the axe swinging in the neighbourhood of my neck. But it doesn't matter how much cash you have stuffed under the mattress, so to speak, to lessen the fear of losing your income. The anxiety is like a throat that stays dry on a hot day, no matter how much you drink.

Apart from the financial prep work, how emotionally ready are you for possibly losing your income? Just writing about this makes me vacillate between feeling energised, vulnerable, stoic and anxious.