Can Biden be FDR's heir?
He wants to change the trajectory of the US, like Franklin Delano Roosevelt did with his New Deal. He is off to a good start.
"History doesn't repeat itself, but it sometimes rhymes," Mark Twain (supposedly) said. If so, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. could be a couplet.
With a few breaks and the skilful execution of what seems to be a smart legislative strategy, President Biden is poised to match FDR's stunning debut in office.
