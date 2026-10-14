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Can ASEAN be free of transboundary haze by 2030?

Cross-border cooperation must go beyond diplomacy and declarations if we are to clear the air

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Singapore, which has enacted its own laws, can achieve only so much without the cooperation of neighbours, says the writer.

Singapore, which has enacted its own laws, can achieve only so much without the cooperation of neighbours, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Eugene K.B. Tan

For more than three decades, South-east Asia has choked on the same recurring crisis. Eight severe haze episodes since 1994, including the current, have proven that while ASEAN’s patient diplomacy may keep regional harmony intact, it does little to put out the fires.

ASEAN does not lack agreements. On paper, there is an elaborate mechanism to tackle the haze.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.