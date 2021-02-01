Cameras, crime and the use of Covid-tracking data

While the Government has made it known that TraceTogether data may be tapped under the Criminal Procedure Code for investigations into serious offences, the operational reason for doing so has not been offered.

What is known is that the Government plans to introduce a new law today to specify that personal data collected through digital contact tracing solutions, which comprise the TraceTogether and SafeEntry programmes, can be used for only contact tracing, but with an exception - when there is a "clear and pressing" need to use that data for investigations into seven serious offences including murder, terrorism and rape.