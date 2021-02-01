Cameras, crime and the use of Covid-tracking data

Privacy issues are a concern, but must be weighed against the usefulness of IT to enhance security

A TraceTogether token being given out. The mandatory use of the TraceTogether app or token for entry into public venues by more than 4.2 million participants means the police have a wider pool of information they can draw on when all else fails in cr
A TraceTogether token being given out. The mandatory use of the TraceTogether app or token for entry into public venues by more than 4.2 million participants means the police have a wider pool of information they can draw on when all else fails in cracking serious crimes. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While the Government has made it known that TraceTogether data may be tapped under the Criminal Procedure Code for investigations into serious offences, the operational reason for doing so has not been offered.

What is known is that the Government plans to introduce a new law today to specify that personal data collected through digital contact tracing solutions, which comprise the TraceTogether and SafeEntry programmes, can be used for only contact tracing, but with an exception - when there is a "clear and pressing" need to use that data for investigations into seven serious offences including murder, terrorism and rape.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2021, with the headline 'Cameras, crime and the use of Covid-tracking data'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 