Calm and competence return to the White House
But is the Biden team operating on wrong assumptions even as it seeks to undo Trump-era mistakes?
It's been a month since Mr Joe Biden was sworn in as US President, far too short a period to pronounce definitively on his administration. Still, even at this early stage, the kernels of his foreign and security policies are beginning to emerge quite clearly.
And so are the difficulties which the new administration is likely to face.
