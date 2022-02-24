Calibrating the costs and benefits of Singapore's carbon tax

Higher carbon taxes will aid the drive towards a greener economy, but care must be taken in pacing the increases and setting the rates in view of the trade-offs and Singapore's constraints.

Euston Quah and Tan Tsiat Siong For The Straits Times  
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In last week's Budget speech, it was announced that Singapore's carbon tax will be raised from the current $5 a tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030. The large hike, which might have come as a surprise to many, is clearly indicative of Singapore's resolve in transitioning into a green economy, even though we contribute a meagre 0.1 per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the region in climate action by raising our carbon tax is a bold move, partly motivated by our vulnerability to climate change as an island state, and our intention to position ourselves as a carbon services hub in the future, which could attract investments and create job opportunities.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 24, 2022, with the headline Calibrating the costs and benefits of Singapore's carbon tax. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top