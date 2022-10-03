By Invitation

Umno's general election dilemma

Victory carries different meanings and implications for PM Ismail and Najib's 'court cluster'

Joseph Chinyong Liow
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Speculating on the date of general elections is something of a Malaysian national pastime every three to four years. In keeping with this tradition, while Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15) is not due until September 2023, word on the street is that it might be called later this year.

Those engaged in this time-honoured exercise of reading tea leaves on election timing point to customary tell-tale signs: the election machinery of political parties kicking into gear; the Election Commission tidying up electoral rolls and accelerating volunteer briefings; and the civil service freezing vacation leave applications, to name a few.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 03, 2022, with the headline Umno's general election dilemma. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top