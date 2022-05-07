By Invitation

South Pacific: No longer a backyard just for Australia

Solomons, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea - all offer tempting targets for China as it challenges Australia's influence in its neighbourhood and America's wider regional pre-eminence

For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Australia's Liberal-National government under Prime Minister Scott Morrison had hoped to use the country's fraught relations with China to win votes in the general election on May 21. Since early this year Mr Morrison and his ministers have tried to paint their Labor opponents as soft on China and unable to defend Australia's interests in the bitter quarrels that have arisen over the past five years between Canberra and Beijing, and which have escalated sharply under Mr Morrison's leadership.

But that backfired in the second week of the six-week election campaign when news broke that the Solomon Islands had signed a security agreement with China under which Chinese police and military personnel could be deployed to the South Pacific nation to help keep order and protect Chinese interests there.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2022, with the headline South Pacific: No longer a backyard just for Australia. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top