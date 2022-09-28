By Invitation

On collective grief

The death of someone close, and the cruel separation it brings, is one of the most affecting experiences any of us can ever have, but why do we also grieve for someone whom we have never met in person?

Chong Siow Ann
Grieving opens a space for the reflection of the fragility and meaning of our existence and the retrospection of that extinguished life and turns loss into remembrance. ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Princess Diana died unexpectedly in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, it unleashed an extraordinary and unprecedented display of emotion in Britain: the mountains of flowers outside town halls across the country, the avalanche of letters, the seemingly endless queues to sign one of the forty books of condolence, and the visible distress and grief in multitudes of people.

Gallup conducted a poll at the time to ask Britons to indicate just how upset they were. Half of all respondents (the majority were women) said they were saddened, as if a personal friend had died. Although no definite causal link was established with the untimely death of the "People's Princess", the suicide rates in England and Wales - particularly among young women - were found to be 17 per cent higher in the first month after her funeral, while the rates of self-harm rose by 44 per cent in the first week.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top