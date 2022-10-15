By Invitation

No good response in sight to growing North Korean threat

Pyongyang is not only keeping its nuclear weapons, it is also expanding and diversifying its missile delivery systems

Denny Roy
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Korean peninsula has seen a spate of tension-raising military activity in September and October, most notably a North Korean ballistic missile flying over Japan and landing in the Pacific Ocean 3,200km off Japan's east coast. On Friday North Korea sent warplanes close to the border with the South and test-fired a short-range ballistic missile, the latest in a recent series of launches conducted at a pace not seen in recent years.

The missile that flew over Japan symbolises the current state of the decades-old North Korea crisis. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not only keeping its nuclear weapons, it is expanding and diversifying their delivery systems too. Pyongyang is attempting to leverage its growing capabilities to gain concessions from its adversaries.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2022, with the headline No good response in sight to growing North Korean threat. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top