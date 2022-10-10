By Invitation

Making mental health a priority for all

Although inroads have been made in mental healthcare, it is the collective and moral responsibility of a caring society to do more for the mentally ill.

Chong Siow Ann
In a civilised society, caring for those who are unable to do so is a collective and moral responsibility, says the writer. ST PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There are almost 300 different types of mental illnesses, according to the American Psychiatric Association which lists all of them in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. For almost all, we do not know enough to either prevent or vanquish them.

These diverse disorders continue to afflict humankind and cause some of the most profound forms of human suffering, which has worsened in recent times with the worldwide mental and emotional fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, deadly military conflicts, mass displacement of populations and the cycles of heart-wrenching humanitarian crises.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top