Inflexion point in South Asia

The South Asian subcontinent is not new to political crises - both intra-state and inter-state. In the 75 years since the partition and independence of India, the region has muddled through multiple crises. Some of those conflicts - in Afghanistan, between India and Pakistan, the secession of Bangladesh, as well as the tensions between Delhi and Beijing - have drawn the rest of the world into the region.

The twin crises of the moment - in Sri Lanka and Pakistan - mark an inflexion point in the evolution of the region. They threaten to radically reorient the structure of domestic politics in both Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The crises are in part a reflection of the inability of the entrenched elites to address the challenges facing the countries.