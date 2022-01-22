In face-off with Russia over Ukraine, the US has already blinked

The Russian army that stands so threateningly on Ukraine's borders does not just pose the most acute challenge to Europe's strategic system since the Berlin Wall fell in 1989. It challenges the entire global order promoted by the United States and its allies, and it strengthens the hand of those countries around the world which seek to overturn the US-led post-Cold War international system.

In particular, it strikes a direct blow at America's position in Asia and strengthens China's bid to take its place as the leading regional power.