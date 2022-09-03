Geopolitical cost of a slowing Chinese economy

China's Communist Party this week announced that its 20th National Congress will take place from Oct 16. The meeting looks all but certain to see President Xi Jinping return for another term in office, in addition to revealing the much-anticipated line-up of senior officials who will become members of the party's powerful Standing Committee, providing important clues on the country's future political and ideological direction.

Given the recent worrisome developments over Taiwan following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island, it might appear that foreign policy would be Mr Xi's major preoccupation for his third period in power. But, in truth, his biggest challenge is reforming China's economic model. Here he faces a complex but fundamental choice between stronger growth and tighter domestic political control - a choice that could have important geopolitical consequences in South-east Asia and elsewhere around the region.