Delhi's great power diplomacy: The Great Indian Rope Trick?

Earlier this week at the bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo, United States President Joe Biden underlined his "commitment to making the US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth". Even after discounting Mr Biden's rhetoric, there is no doubt about the solid bet his administration has made on building deeper ties with India.

Delhi's persistent refusal to say even a word against the Russian invasion of Ukraine - the most important global issue of the moment - has not dimmed the strategic enthusiasm for India in the US, Australia and Japan, all four of which are partners in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. Delhi, meanwhile, has steadily moved closer to the US and its allies on regional issues, making India a critical partner for shaping the future of Asia.