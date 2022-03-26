After Putin's actions, nations seek strategic autonomy

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine heads into a bloody second month, global powers are coming to terms with a changed world. Interest in China's response to events in Europe remains especially acute. But the reverberations of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are overturning long-held assumptions elsewhere too.

As the war grinds onwards, one conclusion is clear: Ukraine will lead to a less connected world, in which many nations look to build up economic and military self-reliance in the face of rising geopolitical threats. As the old "rules-based" order degrades, Mr Putin's actions will lead nations big and small alike to conclude that they need autonomy in international affairs above all, meaning the ability to better look after themselves.