This month, Ms Suzanne Clark, head of America’s mighty Chamber of Commerce, has been grilling her members about what they expect when contemplating the outlook for 2023.

You might expect this prognosis to be grim. A JPMorgan survey of American business leaders last week reported “a sharp fall in optimism about the economy as recession fears loom”, with 65 per cent of executives predicting a downturn in 2023, and just 8 per cent feeling upbeat about the global economy.