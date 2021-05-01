For Subscribers
By Invitation
Bumps on the Digital Silk Road
Chinese tech giants are superb builders but feared for their prowess and government links. But what if the greater risk lies in these firms themselves?
At the height of the Sino-Indian Himalayan border clash last year, New Delhi suddenly slapped a ban on dozens of Chinese mobile phone apps on security grounds. Most prominent among them was TikTok, the video-sharing app which has taken the world's teenagers by storm.
The Indian ban came amid a wider wave of pushback against China's digital and technology companies, led by the United States but taking effect globally in different ways, creating bumps in the building of China's Digital Silk Road (DSR).
