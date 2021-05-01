By Invitation

Bumps on the Digital Silk Road

Chinese tech giants are superb builders but feared for their prowess and government links. But what if the greater risk lies in these firms themselves?

For The Straits Times
A potentially bigger problem the Digital Silk Road faces comes from within China.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At the height of the Sino-Indian Himalayan border clash last year, New Delhi suddenly slapped a ban on dozens of Chinese mobile phone apps on security grounds. Most prominent among them was TikTok, the video-sharing app which has taken the world's teenagers by storm.

The Indian ban came amid a wider wave of pushback against China's digital and technology companies, led by the United States but taking effect globally in different ways, creating bumps in the building of China's Digital Silk Road (DSR).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 