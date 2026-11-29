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Unchecked intimidation is more than a childhood problem. Singapore’s response should confront the habits of power that schools and workplaces can inadvertently sustain.

Children should be given support in asserting boundaries and judging when to disengage or ask for help, says the writer.

Recent Straits Times reports on schools recruiting external discipline support staff gives Singapore’s debate over bullying a timely institutional focus. We have an opportunity to make discipline developmental: stopping harmful conduct while helping children learn to both exercise power responsibly and to resist its misuse.

In 2025, students at Montfort Secondary were disciplined following a filmed bullying incident. Three Sengkang Green Primary pupils were suspended after making threats against a classmate and her family. A separate episode involving teenagers threatening a boy with a knife also drew public attention.