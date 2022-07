Like much of the rest of the world, Singaporeans are living longer. In 2021, the average life expectancy at birth in Singapore was 83 years. This was an increase of 11 years compared with 1980.

We can expect our lifespan to increase even further. But this longevity will be meaningful only if it is spent in good health, allowing us to pursue our interests, explore different types of work, and enjoy the company of family and friends.