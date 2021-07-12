Building it better - US takes on China's Belt and Road project

BEIJING • At the recent Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in England, US President Joe Biden threw down a challenge to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the Build Back Better World (B3W) partnership.

While the G-7 is still in the midst of formulating proposals under the B3W, the initiative has been billed as a "values-driven, high-standard and transparent" infrastructure financing plan to challenge China's BRI.