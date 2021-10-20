Economic Affairs

Broken supply chains and higher inflation may be here to stay

There are no easy solutions to either problem and consumers will have to live with delays in deliveries, fewer choices and higher prices for the foreseeable future.

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Over the weekend, I wanted to order a mid-range bicycle from Amazon - the Schwinn GTX Comfort Adult Hybrid bike, which costs US$648 (S$872), way more than I expected. I thought I would get it in about three weeks, as is usually the case. But to my surprise, I found I might have to wait till after Christmas - more than two months, in other words.

Even worse than the sticker shock was the shipping cost from the United States, which was quoted at a whopping US$477.48, or almost three-fourths of the already elevated price of the bicycle itself. I held off my order.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2021, with the headline 'Broken supply chains and higher inflation may be here to stay'. Subscribe
Topics: 