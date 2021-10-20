Broken supply chains and higher inflation may be here to stay

Over the weekend, I wanted to order a mid-range bicycle from Amazon - the Schwinn GTX Comfort Adult Hybrid bike, which costs US$648 (S$872), way more than I expected. I thought I would get it in about three weeks, as is usually the case. But to my surprise, I found I might have to wait till after Christmas - more than two months, in other words.

Even worse than the sticker shock was the shipping cost from the United States, which was quoted at a whopping US$477.48, or almost three-fourths of the already elevated price of the bicycle itself. I held off my order.