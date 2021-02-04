For Subscribers
Britain's return 'east of Suez', via Japan?
As China looms large, both countries have stepped up their military and trade links, with Tokyo welcoming British membership in the CPTPP
Britain is formally applying for membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a move that Japan will welcome on both trade and security grounds.
Ramping up British commercial presence in the Indo-Pacific carries strategic post-Brexit significance alongside several recent path-breaking military deployments.
