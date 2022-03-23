The Straits Times says

Bringing healthcare closer to home

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ang Mo Kio residents are now able to access specialist care in their neighbourhood with the launch of a centre run by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). The facility in Ang Mo Kio will involve polyclinics and general practitioners (GPs) more closely in managing the health of residents. This move will be in keeping with the recently announced Healthier SG strategy that shifts from a hospital-centric model to a more sustainable preventive care one. The TTSH Ang Mo Kio Specialist Centre brings a suite of specialist healthcare facilities and services right to where residents live and aims to offer continuity of care. According to TTSH, key services from three of its clinics - diabetes care, specialist eye care, and care for hearing-related issues - have been redesigned to make them more accessible, sustainable and appropriate for delivery at the Ang Mo Kio centre.

While Ang Mo Kio residents naturally would cheer the move, the success of this experiment in healthcare decentralisation holds promise for the rest of Singapore too. Even in a small island city state, the provision of healthcare cannot ignore the reality that distance plays in how patients benefit from that care. For the sick, the time that they take to travel to even the nearest hospital, and how long they have to wait there before receiving the attention they need, play an important part in their sense of well-being and their experience and expectations of the system.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 23, 2022, with the headline Bringing healthcare closer to home. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top