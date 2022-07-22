Bridging troubled waters: Forging cohesion in divided societies

At the inaugural International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) in Singapore in June 2019, President Halimah Yacob called on countries and societies to build bridges, not walls, across increasingly identitarian divides. At the same event, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi from the United Arab Emirates' Hedayah International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism reinforced this message by pointing out that we are in "an era of building bridges, not wars".

When building bridges in the context of deeply divided societies, it is important to understand the troubled water under them. Three guiding questions could help elucidate the kind of "troubled water" challenging bridge builders as they try to foster social cohesion today: